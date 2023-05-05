Body Bangin': Stop Estimating and Start Repair Planning with Michael Bradshaw

Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, is kicking off a series of daily podcasts from the Carolinas Collision Association’s Southeast Collision Conference which took place April 18-19, 2023 in Doswell, Va. This series is sponsored by Lombard Equipment, which offers a premier line of automotive collision repair equipment for all your OEM certification needs.

In this episode, Woods interviews Michael Bradshaw of K & M Collision on how to stop estimating and start repair planning. Bradshaw feels that people lack a thorough repair process, so he shared how K & M does things. The steps in their process that his shop never deviates from are:

Check-in the vehicle Pre-measure the suspension Perform a pre-scan Map the vehicle Complete disassembly of the vehicle

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: Stop Estimating & Start Repair Planning with Michael Bradshaw: