Micki Woods, master marketer for collision repair shops and owner of Micki Woods Marketing, has released the latest episode of “Body Bangin’,” the video podcast that is taking the industry by storm!

In this episode, Woods interviews Laura Gay, owner of Consolidation Coach, about the current consolidation market and whether or not it is still the right time to sell for auto body shop owners.

To listen to the audio-only version, see below: What are the Consolidators Up To with Laura Gay: