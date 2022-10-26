 Bosch ADS Software Adds Photo Feature, 2023 Vehicle Coverage
Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 2

OEM hybrid and electric vehicle disabling procedures.

Welding on Electric Vehicles, Part 1

Precautions to take when welding on battery electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles.

Products

Bosch Releases Updates for ADS and ADS X Series Scan Tools

These updates have introduced a “manage photo” feature, allowing techs to launch the camera or upload existing photos to scan reports, special test and calibration reports.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Bosch announced it has released the 5.1, 5.2 and 5.3 software updates for the ADS and ADS X series scan tools. These updates further improve user experience by introducing a “manage photo” feature, allowing technicians to launch the camera or upload existing photos to scan reports, special test and calibration reports. Additionally, the software updates add new special tests, systems applications, more 2022 coverage and new 2023 vehicle coverage.  

These updates were developed with the user experience and performance of the entire workshop at the forefront in anticipation of new vehicle models entering the market:

  • Manage photos feature for scan reports​: Technicians will now have the ability to launch the camera or upload photos from the gallery after completing a DTC scan. The photos will appear in the scan report after the DTCs.
  • Manage photos feature in special test and calibration reports: During a special test or calibration report, technicians can select “manage photos” to launch the camera or upload existing photos to add and label photos within the report. This feature serves as a helpful reference tool for technicians who may need to refer to past repairs and services when performing a special test or calibration.
  • New 2023 and more 2022 vehicle coverage: The ADS software updates include coverage for domestic and foreign 2022 and 2023 vehicle coverage including various models from Buick, Jeep, GMC, Mercedes, Alfa Romeo and more.

Bosch ADS users with a current subscription can install the updates after automatically receiving the download.

For more information on the new Bosch ADS series software update, click here.   

