Bosch Auto Service Franchise Announces First Workshop Franchisee

Bosch Automotive Workshop Services LLC has announced Jim Adams, owner of Dick Adams Automotive in Salinas, Calif., as the first owner to join the Bosch Auto Service Franchise.

The Bosch Auto Service Franchise offers workshops in the independent automotive atermarket the technical competence of Bosch in the OE sector and gives them the tools and resources to address future workshop opportunities and challenges.

The Bosch Auto Service Franchise program builds on more than 135 years of shop-support experience from Bosch’s workshop concepts around the globe. The franchise program assists workshops in the independent automotive aftermarket by offering a business model rooted in technology-driven strategy and trusted experience from Bosch’s extensive OE and aftermarket relationships. Workshops who join the franchise will gain access to Bosch resources, tools, equipment and new technology for their business.

“Bosch has an extensive history of success and expertise working directly with shop owners and technicians globally,” said Uli Jaschek, CEO of the Bosch Auto Service franchise. “As a trusted partner to the workshop, we’re proud to offer our franchisees the tools and resources they need to evolve and grow with the industry — and Bosch Auto Service Salinas is the first example of what this will look like.”

As a Bosch Auto Service Franchise, workshops have access to:

Custom business solutions including dedicated consultants who specialize in fixed operations and workshop financial planning

including dedicated consultants who specialize in fixed operations and workshop financial planning Technical training through a Bosch-cultivated Learning Management System

through a Bosch-cultivated Learning Management System Marketing resources including customer acquisition, retention programs and analytics

including customer acquisition, retention programs and analytics Strategic partnerships to increase value, efficiency and business growth

to increase value, efficiency and business growth Brand recognition with Bosch’s extensive history of quality service and parts across business groups, including the technical services industry

“As a staple in the Salinas community with almost 50 years of experience, I want to ensure that my business is equipped and ready for the future — my dad, wife and I built this business from scratch, and we’d like it to continue to thrive without selling,” said Adams, owner of Dick Adams Automotive, soon to be Bosch Auto Service Salinas. “The Bosch Auto Service Franchise program offered the ideal solution. We get to maintain our family business success while receiving substantial support from Bosch, including access to training, equipment, technology and business support.”

Dick Adams Automotive opened in 1976 after Jim and his father, Dick Adams, aspired to become automotive workshop owners. Together, they built a team of passionate technicians, service writers and support staff, including Ruben Castillo, general manager, who has worked at Dick Adams Automotive for the last 25 years. Castillo has run the business alongside Jim for the last seven years, leading with the mindset “service above self” when engaging customers. After over four decades of service, Jim began considering the future of Dick Adams Automotive — he wanted to maintain his loyal customer base, talented staff and family legacy, but he was unsure of his options outside of selling. He was offered a buyout and decided he didn’t want to sell his family business — and that’s when he learned about the Bosch Auto Service Franchise program.

Bosch Auto Service Salinas will receive shop upgrades, including a full interior and exterior Bosch Auto Service workshop rebrand, a new vehicle alignment machine and a new DAS 3000 for ADAS calibration and servicing. The shop is expected to open its doors under the Bosch Auto Service brand in May 2024.

To learn more about Bosch Auto Service franchise opportunities, visit franchise.boschautoservice.com.