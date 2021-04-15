Click Here to Read More

The seven-week program, which is part of Caliber’s Restoring You platform, supports childhood hunger relief, specifically children who rely on subsidized meals during the school year and lose that reliable meal source during the summer. Caliber is partnering with more than 80 local food banks across the nation, living out its purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life and furthering its commitment to improve the lives of the communities it serves.

According to Feeding America, households with children have a substantially higher rate of food insecurity than any other group in the U.S. Data further suggests this crisis has been exacerbated in the past year as food insecurity for families has more than tripled since the onset of the pandemic in the U.S. As a result, nearly 13 million kids in America – almost one in six – may not know where they will get their next meal.

“The need is staggering and heartbreaking,” said Mark Sanders, CEO and president of Caliber. “So many families across the country continue to struggle to put food on the table. These are not just statistics – they are real people, real families – and it reinforces why we started the Restoring You Food Drive 10 years ago. Kids should not have to worry about where their next meal will come from – period. For the past nine years, Caliber’s teammates, customers and partners have championed this cause, donating more than 23 million meals to local food banks across the country. This year, the need is greater than ever, and we’re encouraging everyone to get involved.”