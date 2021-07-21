Caliber Named to Forbes 2021 List of America’s Best Large Employers

Caliber, whose automotive service brands include Caliber Collision, Caliber Auto Care and Caliber Auto Glass, has been recognized as one of Forbes magazine’s America’s Best Large Employers. This honor is awarded to companies with high employee satisfaction and is further reinforced by the company’s purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life.

Click Here to Read More

“Caliber is humbled and honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of the best large-sized companies in America,” said Mark Sanders, president and CEO of Caliber. “We are driven to do the right thing for our teammates and create a culture that allows them to live our purpose of Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life for our customers every day. I’m proud of everything our Caliber family has accomplished, and this award is a testament to the commitment of our teammates and the communities they proudly serve.”

Caliber and its teammates are focused not just on repairing vehicles but restoring lives. Teammates support one another and their communities through the Caliber Restoring You programs, including: