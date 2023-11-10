Caliber’s Technician Program Graduates 1,000 Apprentices

Caliber announced that its proprietary Technician Apprenticeship Program (TAP) has recently achieved a significant milestone by graduating 1,000 apprentices, with an additional 2,000 currently enrolled. This accomplishment is a testament to Caliber’s commitment to addressing the auto body technician shortage in the automotive industry and to their dedication of living the Caliber purpose of “Restoring the Rhythm of Your Life.”

The disparity between collision repair technicians exiting and joining the industry continues to grow each year, impacting available capacity at collision centers nationwide. According to TechForce Foundation’s 2022 Supply and Demand Report, an estimated 113,000 technicians must enter the workforce between 2022 and 2026 to meet consumer demand.

TAP, a 10- to 12-month program certified by the Department of Labor, offers free, hands-on auto body technician training to veterans and individuals seeking a new career in the automotive industry. Caliber pairs apprentices with experienced mentors in their network of 1,700-plus collision centers, providing them with the opportunity to enhance their skills while receiving competitive compensation and day-one benefits.

In celebration of the success of their TAP program and in recognition of the 9th Annual National Apprenticeship Week, which takes place from November 13-17, Caliber will be hosting various events and activities.

Furthermore, Caliber’s commitment to addressing the automotive technician shortage extends beyond TAP. Their Changing Lanes program offers training to active-duty service members, facilitating their transition from military service to civilian life and providing pathways to prosperity. New cohorts start every five weeks, ensuring a continuous flow of skilled technicians entering the industry.

Graduates from TAP and Changing Lanes often secure permanent placements within Caliber centers, further highlighting the company’s dedication to addressing the growing automotive technician shortage.