CARSTAR Businesses in Puget Sound Celebrate Raising Almost $50,000 for Seattle Children’s Hospital

Click Here to Read More

Since 2015, local CARSTAR facilities in Puget Sound have dedicated time and resources to help raise valuable funds for this cause. Deeply committed to this cause, the group of 28 CARSTAR facilities in the area are thrilled to be celebrating another milestone as well. Through various events, including a successful golf tournament, the group is now celebrating raising over $200,000 for Seattle Children’s since the partnership began.

“Giving back to the communities we serve is a founding principle of CARSTAR, because we would not be where we are today without the trust of our valued customers,” said Kevin Parsons, owner of five CARSTAR locations north of Seattle. “We are happy to see our fundraising efforts pay off so well, and we look forward to continuing our support for both the community and this cause.”

Seattle Children’s provides necessary medical care to all children in the region, regardless of a family’s ability to pay. With support from the community, Seattle Children’s provides millions of dollars worth of uncompensated care.

CARSTAR also extends its support by being an active member of the Seattle Children’s Corporate Leadership Council. This cause is particularly personal for Kevin Parsons, representing CARSTAR on the council since 2018, as he himself spent three years in and out of Seattle Children’s from ages seven to 10.