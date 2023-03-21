 CARSTAR Celebrates Women Leaders

Consolidators

CARSTAR announced it is highlighting the women in its network who are leading the charge in delivering high-quality collision repair.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CARSTAR announced it is celebrating the women in its network who are leading the charge in delivering high-quality collision repair and exceptional customer service for Women’s History Month.

“The women of CARSTAR have shown what it means to not only survive, but to thrive in a male-dominated industry,” said Damien Reyna, COO, U.S. collision, Driven Brands. “I take pride in learning from my female counterparts and seeing them achieve daily success.”

Jordyn Ciciora, estimator at CARSTAR Danrich in Homer Glen, Ill., has been with CARSTAR for two years. Ciciora initially joined as a repair consultant and manned the phones, but soon expressed interest in becoming an estimator. With her own sense of determination and the support of her team, Ciciora soon completed the mandated training and courses.

“Ever since I was young, I have been surrounded by friends and family who were interested in the automotive world,” said Ciciora. “Eventually, I purchased my own 2016 RAM 2500 truck and slowly began making cosmetic and mechanical repairs myself. I enjoyed the challenge of working with complex components and knew this challenge was something I wanted in my career.”

Ciciora is grateful for the opportunities CARSTAR has provided and stated that the mutual respect in the workplace and common goal of following all OEM guidelines is what keeps her motivated.

“I believe having more women in the collision repair industry can be eye-opening. As a Platinum 3 Estimator, I take pride in letting other women, or even men, understand the repairs that are being completed and educating them on things that they were not aware of before.”

For more information on CARSTAR, visit CARSTAR.com.

