CARSTAR Chicagoland Showcases Collision Jobs at Career Fair

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CARSTAR recently hosted a booth at the Lincoln Technical Vocational College Career Fair to showcase careers in collision repair.

Some 150 students and 90 vendor sponsors attended the career fair event at the Lincoln Tech campus. The CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group hosted a booth where students played “Guess the Estimate” to win prizes and talked with CARSTAR collision repair professionals about opportunities in the field. Each student received a CARSTAR gift bag with cell phone pop-sockets, juice and other snacks.

“The Career Fair at Lincoln Tech provides a great opportunity for students to explore careers in a variety of industries and meet people who are working in those fields today,” said Ron Zappetillo, field performance manager, CARSTAR. “The collision repair industry needs engaged, skilled technicians. Events like this help us build interest in the industry and hopefully inspire the future collision repair professionals.”

The CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group sponsors a classroom at Lincoln Tech and offers $2,000 worth of student scholarships. Today, Lincoln Tech graduates are employed at several CARSTAR Chicagoland locations, demonstrating the career-path potential for these young students.

