Some 150 students and 90 vendor sponsors attended the career fair event at the Lincoln Tech campus. The CARSTAR Chicagoland Business Group hosted a booth where students played “Guess the Estimate” to win prizes and talked with CARSTAR collision repair professionals about opportunities in the field. Each student received a CARSTAR gift bag with cell phone pop-sockets, juice and other snacks.

“The Career Fair at Lincoln Tech provides a great opportunity for students to explore careers in a variety of industries and meet people who are working in those fields today,” said Ron Zappetillo, field performance manager, CARSTAR. “The collision repair industry needs engaged, skilled technicians. Events like this help us build interest in the industry and hopefully inspire the future collision repair professionals.”