CARSTAR Colorado Business Group Donates Restored Vehicle to Local Car Enthusiast

Click Here to Read More

Stanton Gustavson’s wish was to restore his 1974 Datsun 240z. The Colorado Business Group, a collective group of CARSTAR owners in the Colorado area, teamed up to perform approximately $18,000 worth of work to the vehicle for this well-deserving resident.

“We restore cars every day in our business, but none are more special than the ones we do with Make-A-Wish Foundation for wish recipients and their families,” said Gary Boesel, owner, CARSTAR Alpine Auto Body and CARSTAR Jordan Road Collision. “We have been honored to work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help make wishes come true for members of our community.”