CARSTAR Colorado Business Group Donates Restored Vehicle to Local Car Enthusiast

The CARSTAR Colorado Business Group has donated a restored vehicle to Stanton Gustavson through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Stanton Gustavson’s wish was to restore his 1974 Datsun 240z. The Colorado Business Group, a collective group of CARSTAR owners in the Colorado area, teamed up to perform approximately $18,000 worth of work to the vehicle for this well-deserving resident.
“We restore cars every day in our business, but none are more special than the ones we do with Make-A-Wish Foundation for wish recipients and their families,” said Gary Boesel, owner, CARSTAR Alpine Auto Body and CARSTAR Jordan Road Collision. “We have been honored to work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to help make wishes come true for members of our community.”
This is the 19th vehicle donated and restored for this group of body shops through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The team also helped grant five vehicle wishes in 2020 through the pandemic.
The CARSTAR Colorado Business Group also regularly sponsors local teams, gives back to the industry by donating to their local vocational schools as well as raises crucial funds and awareness for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation through its annual golf tournament. They also provided free vehicle sanitization to frontline workers during the height of the pandemic in 2020.