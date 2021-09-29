CARSTAR Colorado Business Group Raises Money for Cystic Fibrosis

The CARSTAR Colorado Business Group, which has held an annual golf event for the last several years to support cystic fibrosis, held its first-ever “Un-Golf Tournament,” which raised more than $10,000 for cystic fibrosis research, care and advocacy.

When this year’s CARSTAR Colorado Business Group tournament had to be canceled due to the pandemic, CARSTAR and its vendor partners went into action. They staged the “Un-Golf Tournament,” in which vendors’ sponsorships of the tournament were converted into direct donations to cystic fibrosis.

There was never a lost ball, a shot out of bounds or a missed putt, but the CARSTAR Colorado Business Group still had the winning score for the event.

“The Colorado Business Group, with support from some of our valued vendor partners, was still able to present a check to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for $10,100,” said Steve Rigsby, business development manager, CARSTAR Colorado Business Group. “Together, we found a creative way to support a very important cause, even if we didn’t get to play golf. This was a winning round for everyone involved.”