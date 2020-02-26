CARSTAR Giving Away Free Repairs in February

CARSTAR stores across the U.S. and Canada have been giving away free repairs in February, surprising customers at the time of their vehicle return by footing the bill to celebrate #FREERepairFebruary. These customers, who are paying for their repairs out of pocket, received a repair at no cost to them.
“We take pride in supporting our community and give back to several non-profit organizations,” said Fred Haberl, general manager, CARSTAR Autobody Resurrection. “Gifting a customer with a free repair is just as rewarding as those larger gestures, because we get to see the surprise on our customers’ faces. Sometimes, it is just that little help that goes a long way, and we were happy to give that gift to Mr. Paholski.”
Added CARSTAR Scola’s Collision Center Owner Luigi Scola, “We met our Free Repair February winners a few years ago when their daughter was sideswiped by a drunk driver, causing her to sustain some injuries. This is the circumstance we met the family, and ever since then we have always wanted to go above and beyond for them. Thankfully, this out-of-pocket repair was not the product of an accident, but we were still thrilled to surprise them by paying for it.”
One of the founding pillars of CARSTAR has always been to give back to the communities the organization works and lives in. With independently owned and operated collision repair facilities spanning across North America, CARSTAR franchise partners have helped many people beyond their collision repair needs.
“From raising funds and awareness for cystic fibrosis organizations to refurbishing cars and donating to those in need, our CARSTAR family is eager to help their community,” said Dean Fisher, president of CARSTAR. “It is moving to see the network come together, from British Columbia to Florida, for the mutual cause of spreading some good in their communities and thanking our customers.”
Participating CARSTAR locations who awarded a free repair in their facility this February include:
- CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center
- CARSTAR Autobody Resurrection
- CARSTAR Barrhaven
- CARSTAR Champion
- CARSTAR Collingwood
- CARSTAR Concord
- CARSTAR Don & Ron’s Auto Body Repair
- CARSTAR Gapsch
- CARSTAR High River
- CARSTAR La Habra Collision & Glass Center
- CARSTAR Mansfield
- CARSTAR Maryville
- CARSTAR Mount Forest
- CARSTAR Quality Assured Norgate
- CARSTAR Scola
- CARSTAR Sydney
