CARSTAR Giving Away Free Repairs in February

CARSTAR stores across the U.S. and Canada have been giving away free repairs in February, surprising customers at the time of their vehicle return by footing the bill to celebrate #FREERepairFebruary. These customers, who are paying for their repairs out of pocket, received a repair at no cost to them.

Click Here to Read More

“We take pride in supporting our community and give back to several non-profit organizations,” said Fred Haberl, general manager, CARSTAR Autobody Resurrection. “Gifting a customer with a free repair is just as rewarding as those larger gestures, because we get to see the surprise on our customers’ faces. Sometimes, it is just that little help that goes a long way, and we were happy to give that gift to Mr. Paholski.”

Added CARSTAR Scola’s Collision Center Owner Luigi Scola, “We met our Free Repair February winners a few years ago when their daughter was sideswiped by a drunk driver, causing her to sustain some injuries. This is the circumstance we met the family, and ever since then we have always wanted to go above and beyond for them. Thankfully, this out-of-pocket repair was not the product of an accident, but we were still thrilled to surprise them by paying for it.”

One of the founding pillars of CARSTAR has always been to give back to the communities the organization works and lives in. With independently owned and operated collision repair facilities spanning across North America, CARSTAR franchise partners have helped many people beyond their collision repair needs.