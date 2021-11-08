CARSTAR Honors Military Veterans in Network

CARSTAR is saluting the military veterans throughout its U.S. network on this Veterans Day in the U.S.

“Through the CARSTAR family, many of our franchise partners and corporate team members served their country in the military,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “We are proud to recognize them for their service and honor their roles today at CARSTAR. Military service builds skills, commitment, integrity and leadership, and these attributes greatly contribute to their success in the collision repair industry today.”

Here are just a few members of the CARSTAR family who have served their country:

Chase Marchese, owner of CARSTAR Patriot Auto Body and CARSTAR Auto Body Albert Pike

Chase Marchese is the owner of CARSTAR Patriot Auto Body and CARSTAR Auto Body Albert Pike in Hot Springs, Ark. He served in the U.S. Army from 2006 to 2011 as a medic in Iraq. Marchese was decorated for his service. He got into the collision repair business after he sold a landscaping company he founded. He was helping a friend with several collision repair shops, and eventually bought into the business seven years ago. Today, he supports veterans through a program where he selects a veteran each quarter and repairs their vehicle for free.

Sal Pannazzo, area manager of operations for CARSTAR

Sal Pannazzo is an area manager of operations for CARSTAR. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1988 to 1991. He was a military police officer and K-9 handler. In the photo below, he was 18 years old with his K-9 Sabbath.

John Cothran is the owner of CARSTAR Tanners in Springfield, Mo., and served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He has military veterans working on his team, including Parts Manager Pam Leutzinger, who served in the U.S. Army for three years; Reed Arnold, body tech, who served in the U.S. Navy for two years; and Michael Reece, driver, who served in the U.S. Navy for four years.