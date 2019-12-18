CARSTAR Hosts First-Ever Multi-Store Owner Event

CARSTAR gathered over 30 multi-store owners from across North America together in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for the first-ever multi-store owner workshop.

Events consisted of industry-leading guest speakers, a CARSTAR owner panel discussion, MSO-focused presentations on operational best practices, repair processes and strategies for centralizing services.

“CARSTAR is a family of family-owned businesses, and several of our owners come in with multiple locations or aspirations to grow to multiple locations,” said Dean Fisher, president of CARSTAR. “With so many of these ambitious owners in one room, the event became quite powerful as we all discussed common goals in managing and growing their facilities.”

Moderated by Mike Anderson, owner of Collision Advice, this workshop provided attendees with key information to help drive their profitability. Many participants also cited attorney Stuart Sorkin’s presentation on growth strategies and succession planning as one of the most insightful takeaways.

“I enjoyed collaborating with other owners to compare experiences and exchange learnings,” said Jon Parmentier, owner, CARSTAR Bridgeton and CARSTAR Wentzville. “The importance of cross training employees to minimize disruptions, creating standard operating processes for every position and working with my business partner in succession planning were some of the key takeaways I look forward to applying to my facility.”