CARSTAR Makes Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500 List

CARSTAR announced it has been ranked again among the top franchisees in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2021 Franchise 500. Recognized by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise 500 places CARSTAR 164th on the list and first among collision repair companies.

“It’s an honor to again be recognized among the top franchise companies in the world,” said Dean Fisher, president, Collision Group, Driven Brands. “Through 2020, we focused on supporting our franchise partners during a challenging time while continuing to deliver strategic growth, operational improvements and best-in-class customer service as North America’s premier collision repair company. Our ranking as one of the top franchises reflects these accomplishments. This would not have been possible without the tremendous hard work and dedication of our more than 700 franchise family and CARSTAR team members. This year has had a unique focus, as we have prioritized our efforts on helping our franchise partners stabilize and sustain their businesses. We have seen that approach prove successful, and are looking to continuing our growth and performance into 2021.”

The key factors that go into Entrepreneur’s evaluation include costs, fees, size, growth, support, brand strength, financial strength and stability. All franchises are given a cumulative score based on more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500 in ranking order.

CARSTAR credits its resilience and success to several key factors, including strengthened insurance relationships that delivered increases in repair volumes and industry-leading operational performance, driven by CARSTAR’s EDGE Performance Group platform.