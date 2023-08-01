CARSTAR MO-KAN Holds 30th Annual Charity Golf Tournament

The CARSTAR MO-KAN Group, consisting of 14 midwestern-based CARSTAR locations throughout Kansas and Missouri, teamed up for the 30th Annual MO-KAN Invitational Charity Golf Tournament on Thursday, June 15 at the Adams Pointe Golf Club.

After raising $10,000 at last year’s tournament, the CARSTAR MO-KAN Group was eager to host this exciting event for another year. Following the tournament, CARSTAR MO-KAN Group was proud to have raised $10,000 through registration costs, selling sponsorships and an interactive raffle that featured prizes at each hole of the tournament. All proceeds raised from the event will directly benefit the Kansas City chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

A celebratory lunch and party followed the afternoon of golfing.

“I am incredibly honored to have worked alongside my community for three decades to collectively raise funds and give back to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation,” said MJ Alaga, owner of CARSTAR Crystal 135th Street and CARSTAR Crystal Lenexa. “This effort would not have been possible without the selfless support of our community and our driven team across Missouri and Kansas. Together, we can add tomorrows for children with cystic fibrosis.”

In 2023 alone, CARSTAR MO-KAN Business Group has raised over $55,000 for cystic fibrosis.

