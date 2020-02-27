CARSTAR Precision Collision Auto Body Opens in Minnesota

Click Here to Read More

Gary Spychala, Erik Gebault and Mark Seidenstricker are the owners of CARSTAR Precision Collision Auto Body. The team has been in the industry for over 15 years, with Spychala and Gebault meeting through St. Cloud Technical and Community College, then Seidenstricker years later through other industry ties. With a common interest in high facility standards and operations, CARSTAR states that this like-minded ownership group prioritizes repair quality.

“We wanted to stay current with the demands and trends of our industry, which can be overwhelming if you do not have the proper support in place,” said Seidenstricker. “CARSTAR brings in new opportunities for shop education, provides a network of other facilities to work with and helps us grow our overall business for our customers who entrust us with their vehicles.”

CARSTAR Precision Collision Auto Body is an 8,000-square-foot facility featuring the industry’s latest equipment. As an I-CAR Gold facility, CARSTAR Precision Collision Auto Body is a part of the 20 percent of collision repair centers that have completed the rigorous training requirements to earn this certification.

“Having franchise partners who understand the importance of certifications and operational processes is what makes our network of premier facilities what it is,” said Dean Fisher, president of CARSTAR. “We are proud to welcome facilities like CARSTAR Precision Collision Auto Body, as they value their service levels and repair standards, which is a founding value for our organization.”