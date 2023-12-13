 CARSTAR Scola’s Honors Teammates at Holiday Party

CARSTAR Scola’s Collision Center Owners Lou and Tony Scola recently honored their team members for their tenure and special accomplishments at their annual holiday party.

CARSTAR Scola’s Collision Center Owners Lou and Tony Scola recently honored their team members for their tenure and special accomplishments at their annual holiday party.

Held at Elios Pizza in Addison, Ill., the event celebrated the year’s success of delivering the highest-quality collision repairs and excellent customer service, all credited to the great team at CARSTAR Scola’s, which has been serving the Chicago community for more than 25 years.

The Scola brothers honored three team members for their accomplishments:

  • Eduardo Dominguez, who celebrated his 10-year anniversary
  • Travis Ledet, who celebrated his 10-year anniversary
  • Erica Rivera, who celebrated her 20-year anniversary

Rivera was presented with the first-ever CARSTAR Scola’s Iron Woman Award for her years of dedication and excellent work.                      

“We’re proud to celebrate all of our team members this holiday season and honored to recognize Eduardo, Travis and Erica for all that they do for our customers, our operations and our community,” said Lou Scola. “Having a dedicated team led by role models like these three employees is what makes our business successful. Merry Christmas and Buon Natale!”

For more information on CARSTAR, visit CARSTAR.com.

