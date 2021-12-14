 CARSTAR Surprises Arkansas Educator with Free Vehicle Repair
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

CARSTAR Surprises Arkansas Educator with Free Vehicle Repair

on

Crash Champions Expands in Mountain and Pacific Northwest States

on

Classic Collision Expands Footprint in Florida

on

Classic Collision Expands Into Arizona
Advertisement
U-POL System 20 Primers and Clearcoats, Part 2 (VIDEO)

PPG MVP Production & Capacity Management Course (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl interviews Mike Gunnells on the PPG MVP Production & Capacity Management course.

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Byrne's Garage (VIDEO)

The Auto Pros talk with Dawn Byrne, owner of Byrne's Garage, which has been serving Southern Indiana since 1973. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

MORE POST

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

  • Jul 01, 2021

Customer Service: Raising the Bar

  • Jun 23, 2021

Keeping an Eye on the

  • Jun 03, 2021

Survival Strategies for the Independent

  • Apr 29, 2021

Divide and Conquer: The Insurer’s

Trending Now

News: Insurer Report Card Closes Dec. 20

Consolidators: Crash Champions Expands in Mountain and Pacific Northwest States

Consolidators: Classic Collision Expands Footprint in Florida

Consolidators: CARSTAR Surprises Arkansas Educator with Free Vehicle Repair

Current Issues

December 2021

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

CARSTAR Surprises Arkansas Educator with Free Vehicle Repair

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CARSTAR Arkansas Collision Center surprised Helen Tyson Middle School teacher, Denise Parkhurst, with a free auto body repair this holiday season.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Lindsey Smart, owner of CARSTAR Arkansas, and Denise Parkhurst, teacher, Helen Tyson Middle School

“We wanted to do something special this holiday season for the hardworking educators of Springdale,” said Lindsey Smart, owner of CARSTAR Arkansas Collision Center. “Teachers keep our communities moving forward not matter the obstacles we face. The last thing educators should have to worry about during these challenging times is their cars.”

The Springdale, Ark., community was encouraged to make nominations on why their trailblazing teacher deserved a free auto body repair. Nominated by Taura Smith, Arkansas winner Denise Parkhurst is a teacher at Helen Tyson Middle School. Smith’s nomination highlighted how selfless, kind and dedicated Parkhurst is to her students and community.

Advertisement

“Mrs. Parkhurst is a deserving nominee because she puts everyone’s needs before her own,” said Smith. “Both of my children have had her as a teacher, and she is filled with positive encouragement from the moment you walk into her presence. Not only does she teach, but she is also heavily involved in her church and community. I can’t think of a better way to show her how much she is appreciated than having her car fixed.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Service King Launches Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program

Consolidators: Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers Announces CEO Transition

Consolidators: Crash Champions Acquires Two Collision Centers in San Diego

Consolidators: Maaco Fort Myers Raises $2,500 for Pace Center for Girls

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business