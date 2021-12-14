News: Insurer Report Card Closes Dec. 20
Consolidators
CARSTAR Surprises Arkansas Educator with Free Vehicle Repair
CARSTAR Arkansas Collision Center surprised Helen Tyson Middle School teacher, Denise Parkhurst, with a free auto body repair this holiday season.
“We wanted to do something special this holiday season for the hardworking educators of Springdale,” said Lindsey Smart, owner of CARSTAR Arkansas Collision Center. “Teachers keep our communities moving forward not matter the obstacles we face. The last thing educators should have to worry about during these challenging times is their cars.”
The Springdale, Ark., community was encouraged to make nominations on why their trailblazing teacher deserved a free auto body repair. Nominated by Taura Smith, Arkansas winner Denise Parkhurst is a teacher at Helen Tyson Middle School. Smith’s nomination highlighted how selfless, kind and dedicated Parkhurst is to her students and community.
“Mrs. Parkhurst is a deserving nominee because she puts everyone’s needs before her own,” said Smith. “Both of my children have had her as a teacher, and she is filled with positive encouragement from the moment you walk into her presence. Not only does she teach, but she is also heavily involved in her church and community. I can’t think of a better way to show her how much she is appreciated than having her car fixed.”