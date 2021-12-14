CARSTAR Surprises Arkansas Educator with Free Vehicle Repair

Click Here to Read More

Lindsey Smart, owner of CARSTAR Arkansas, and Denise Parkhurst, teacher, Helen Tyson Middle School

“We wanted to do something special this holiday season for the hardworking educators of Springdale,” said Lindsey Smart, owner of CARSTAR Arkansas Collision Center. “Teachers keep our communities moving forward not matter the obstacles we face. The last thing educators should have to worry about during these challenging times is their cars.”

The Springdale, Ark., community was encouraged to make nominations on why their trailblazing teacher deserved a free auto body repair. Nominated by Taura Smith, Arkansas winner Denise Parkhurst is a teacher at Helen Tyson Middle School. Smith’s nomination highlighted how selfless, kind and dedicated Parkhurst is to her students and community.