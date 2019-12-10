CARSTAR to Exhibit at 2020 National Automobile Dealers Association Show

CARSTAR announced it will be exhibiting at the 2020 National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) show Feb. 14-17, 2020 in the North Hall (booth no. 6467N) of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“As automobile dealerships focus on driving their sales and profitability in the very competitive new and used car market, they are looking for other dealership services to build their business,” said Dean Fisher, president of CARSTAR. “The Fixed Operations department, and particularly the collision repair services, represents a great opportunity for improved efficiencies and performance. However, most dealerships don’t have the resources to focus on building insurance business, maintaining the latest repair certifications, participate in new training and marketing their services.

“That’s where CARSTAR comes in. We’ve created very dynamic partnerships with automobile dealerships that combine the local dealer’s brand name with CARSTAR’s proprietary operating procedures, insurance relationships and training programs. This allows CARSTAR to help deliver best-in-class KPI performance and the highest-quality repairs, while the dealership can focus on selling vehicles. That high-quality repair and customer service experience also helps the dealership retain customer loyalty for future vehicle purchases.”

Over the past year, a number of dealership-based collision repair centers looked beyond their local resources for more support in their growing businesses. Their goal was to retain their independent ownership and generations of family involvement but complement their current platform with new opportunities for growth.

“We needed to be able to compete on a scale with the consolidators while still maintaining our presence in our community,” said Jon Davidson, who operates three CARSTAR Davidson locations at his family’s auto dealerships in upstate New York. “We had a stable, good operation with three collision repair facilities, but we knew we needed more resources. With multiple locations, the metrics became complicated, and we needed more transparency and analytics to understand and improve our performance. We also needed to take our insurance relationships to new level and solid metrics are essential to that.”

Davidson chose CARSTAR as his path to success after learning about the company from his paint partner.

“Being a franchise partner with a company like CARSTAR keeps this business in our family and provides the operational expertise we need to continue to succeed for the next generation,” said Davidson. “As the industry evolves, we couldn’t keep running the collision repair business like we had been for decades. It required an innovative new approach that allows us to take our operations to new levels, succeed with our DRP relationships and continue providing the excellent customer service that has been a hallmark of our family’s business.”

CARSTAR is actively seeking new franchise partners. Interested parties should call (844) 906-9764 or visit www.carstarfranchise.com.