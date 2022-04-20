CARSTAR Trice Paint and Body Opens in Eatonton, Ga.

Click Here to Read More

“Relax, We’ll Take It From Here” greets customers at CARSTAR Trice Paint and Body

Sergio Monzalvo, owner of CARSTAR Trice Paint and Body, has been in the industry for over 20 years. His business partner, Mirko Alexander, has also been in the collision industry for years, having started as an estimator and worked his way up to also owning his own business. After selling that company, Alexander moved into business with Monzalvo and they both have grown their operations together, now owning four CARSTAR locations.

“This body shop has been here for many years, building a reputation as a dependable repairer for the community,” said Monzalvo. “Our talented team is deeply rooted in Eatonton with many of our employees born and raised in this community, so they put a great deal of care into their quality of work. We are excited to provide added support to this established team, ultimately helping us all deliver the highest level of service to Eatonton.”