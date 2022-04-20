 CARSTAR Trice Paint and Body Opens in Eatonton, Ga.
CARSTAR Trice Paint and Body Opens in Eatonton, Ga.

Consolidators

CARSTAR Trice Paint and Body Opens in Eatonton, Ga.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Trice Paint and Body in Eatonton, Ga.

“Relax, We’ll Take It From Here” greets customers at CARSTAR Trice Paint and Body

Sergio Monzalvo, owner of CARSTAR Trice Paint and Body, has been in the industry for over 20 years. His business partner, Mirko Alexander, has also been in the collision industry for years, having started as an estimator and worked his way up to also owning his own business. After selling that company, Alexander moved into business with Monzalvo and they both have grown their operations together, now owning four CARSTAR locations.

“This body shop has been here for many years, building a reputation as a dependable repairer for the community,” said Monzalvo. “Our talented team is deeply rooted in Eatonton with many of our employees born and raised in this community, so they put a great deal of care into their quality of work. We are excited to provide added support to this established team, ultimately helping us all deliver the highest level of service to Eatonton.”

CARSTAR Trice Paint and Body is about 5,000 square feet with 10 employees. The facility is equipped with all the expert tools and resources needed to provide the highest level of collision repair quality for all makes and models. The team is also deeply committed to repair excellence and is working towards earning it’s I-CAR Gold certification, the industry’s highest role-relevant training achievement.

“Many owners in our collision repair family join us as a single-store owner and grow their operations once they’re in the network,” said Dean Fisher, collision group president, Driven Brands. “We are excited to see Sergio and Mirko continue to expand their operations, bringing premier collision repair quality to new communities throughout Georgia.”

In this article:,
