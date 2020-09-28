Connect with us

CARSTAR Wins Best Auto Body Shop in Wichita

The Wichita Eagle named CARSTAR Collision Specialists, with two CARSTAR franchise locations in Wichita, the first-place winner for “Best Auto Body Repair Shop” in the transportation category. This is the fifth year in a row CARSTAR has received the award from the newspaper.

The 2020 Reader’s Choice Competition is sponsored by the Wichita Eagle. Each year, the publisher votes on the“best” businesses and services in Wichita. The 175 categories range from transportation, food, entertainment, health and service providers. This is the 11th year for the competition.

“We are excited our Wichita CARSTAR locations were once again chosen the best shops in the area,” said Greg Petersen, owner. “We are honored that our customers voted for CARSTAR Collision Specialists.”

The Reader’s Choice competition is Wichita’s largest and most established contest. Winners are businesses who have received the most votes by readers. Online voting was conducted July 24 to Aug. 7. Over 87,000 Wichita Eagle readers cast their votes. A special online directory announced the winners on Sept. 18. The Results Edition tabloid listing all the winners and favorites chosen was published Sept. 25.

CARSTAR Collision Specialists also received the Integrity Award in 2013 from the Better Business Bureau.

