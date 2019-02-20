Casino Owner Wynn Sued for Pressuring Massachusetts Body Shop to End Lease

According to a story in the Everett Leader Herald, The Wynn Company is being sued for $9.6 million plus attorneys’ fees for intentional interference by an Everett business for allegedly attempting to force an auto body shop from extending its lease with the property across from their Everett, Mass., casino.

A&R Realty Trust, the owner of the property across from the casino, has housed ADH Collision for the past four years.

Landlord Rocco Vigorito says ADH Collision’s lease allows occupancy through October 2019 and, with extensions, until 2029.

“In its relentless pursuit to buy up as much of the property in the areas surrounding its resort casino as possible, Wynn has knowingly sought to end the ADH Collision lease agreement through improper means for its sole benefit,” said the court filing made in Federal District Court and led on February 7.

