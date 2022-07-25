CCA Gifts Recycled Ride at Southeast Collision Conference ￼

The Carolinas Collision Association (CCA) announced that its members repaired and donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving member of their local community at the 2022 Southeast Collision Conference. The donation was made through the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program.

The Nissan Altima was donated by Farm Bureau Insurance and restored by K&M Collision. “Words really can’t describe just how grateful I am,” said Sarah James, the recipient of the vehicle. “Tonight, I’ve seen a community. That’s something I didn’t have in my past life, but now I have a really strong one and feel embraced by yours. I’m just so grateful for y’all’s generosity and compassion; you’re really helping me and my family.” Added CCA Secretary Aritha Richardson of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, “We at CCA wanted to give back to our community in some way. What better way to give back than by awarding someone deserving with a dependable vehicle to help make their lives a little better and a little easier?”

K&M Collision of Hickory, N.C., restored the vehicle, a Nissan Altima that was donated by Farm Bureau Insurance. “We believe in giving back and lifting others up — just a little bit of sacrifice from everyone makes a tremendous amount of difference in the world,” said Michael Bradshaw, vice president of operations for K&M Collision. “And it can dramatically improve someone else’s situation.” East Charlotte Nissan donated the parts used in the restoration, and Body Works Plus of Charlotte donated a $500 gas card. “I have loved seeing these relationships and thinking about these partnerships tonight, because it really does take us all to care about one another,” said Vicki Murray of Safe Harbor, a non-profit organization that provides residential recovery and transitional housing for women and children. “We want our residents to know who they are in Christ and that their past does not define them. They literally get a chance to start over, and tonight allows that for a graduate of our residential program who has a full-time job and has reconciled with her family. I’m very proud for Sarah James to receive this assistance.”

