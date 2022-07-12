CCG Eclipses 750 Locations Nationwide

Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, announced that at the conclusion of Q2 2022, the company has eclipsed 750 locations nationwide.

“CCG’s business model continues to perform even in the most challenging of times, “ said Marty Evans, CEO of CCG. “And as we constantly work to support the industry’s best OE-certified, independent operators, we do so while enhancing our market position through strategic growth.”

In reaching this milestone at the midway point of 2022, CCG reports a 112% growth rate since the beginning of 2020, with independent operators in 39 states.

“Our affiliate growth aligns with our systemic internal expansion and is bolstered by our expanding national vendor and insurance partnerships,” said Evans. “The future is bright and is based on our ironclad commitment of leveling the playing field for our independent affiliates, allowing them to compete and win in the marketplace.”