 CCG Eclipses 750 Locations Nationwide
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

CCG Eclipses 750 Locations Nationwide

on

CARSTAR Kicks Off First Day of Annual Conference

on

Survey: More Shops Being Paid for Protecting Vehicle Interior

on

Body Bangin' with Micki Woods and Alex Whittit
Advertisement
Blind Spot Detection and Cross Traffic Alert Systems

Creating a P&L Statement, Part 2

What does cost of goods sold mean as it relates to a profit and loss statement?

Creating a P&L Statement, Part 1

Why is it important to create a clean profit and loss statement for your body shop?

MORE POST

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

Trending Now

Consolidators: CARSTAR Kicks Off First Day of Annual Conference

News: Survey: More Shops Being Paid for Protecting Vehicle Interior

News: Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Alex Whittit

Products: QuickJack Introduces New 6000ELX Portable Car Lift for EVs

Current Issues

July 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

CCG Eclipses 750 Locations Nationwide

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, announced that at the conclusion of Q2 2022, the company has eclipsed 750 locations nationwide.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“CCG’s business model continues to perform even in the most challenging of times, “ said Marty Evans, CEO of CCG. “And as we constantly work to support the industry’s best OE-certified, independent operators, we do so while enhancing our market position through strategic growth.”

In reaching this milestone at the midway point of 2022, CCG reports a 112% growth rate since the beginning of 2020, with independent operators in 39 states.

“Our affiliate growth aligns with our systemic internal expansion and is bolstered by our expanding national vendor and insurance partnerships,” said Evans. “The future is bright and is based on our ironclad commitment of leveling the playing field for our independent affiliates, allowing them to compete and win in the marketplace.”

Advertisement

For more information on CCG, visit certifiedcg.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Body Bangin’ with Micki Woods and Michael Bradshaw

Consolidators: Driven Brands Appoints Jose Tomás to Board of Directors

News: Launch Tech Celebrating 30 Years in Automotive Diagnostics

Events: HD Repair Forum to Hold Fall Conference

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business