CIECA Announces 1Source ADAS as New Corporate Member

1Source ADAS provides ADAS software that generates a post-repair report identifying needed calibrations based on a collision repair estimate.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has welcomed 1Source ADAS as a new corporate member.

Established in 2023 by CEO Tommy Ames and COO Robby Read, the company provides advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) software that generates a post-repair report identifying needed calibrations based on a collision repair estimate.

Ames was born and raised in the collision industry and worked as a collision technician for McDaniel’s Quality Body Works just prior to starting his business.

“I was always taught to follow procedures,” said Ames, who has seen many reports to identify calibration requirements. “When working for McDaniels, I learned about the importance of following OEM repair procedures in every aspect of the repair.

“Due to the high price and dissatisfaction with the reports, we decided to design our own software focused on simplicity and accuracy.”

Darrell Smith, president of McDaniel’s, shared information with Ames about CIECA and 1Source ADAS joined the association to integrate with CCC ONE.

“As a calibration software company, we realized how many different variations of the information there are,” Ames said. “When you’re trying to transfer data from one system to another and there’s no standard, it can be challenging.”

1Source ADAS software is designed to utilize the BMS file format as well as PDF.

“By using CIECA BMS Standards, we are able to communicate with our business partners using the same language and format,” said Ames. “We’re excited to be on board with an organization that is trying to standardize communication in the collision industry.”

For more information on 1Source ADAS, visit 1sourceadas.com.

For more information on CIECA, visit cieca.com.

