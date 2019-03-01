CIECA Opens Registration for CONNEX 2019

The Collision Industry for Electronic Commerce (CIECA) has announced that registration is now open for its 11th annual conference – Connex 2019. The event is being held in Charlottesville, Va., September 16-18. In addition to a 25th-anniversary celebration, there will be industry speakers, networking opportunities and a vehicle gifting by the National Auto Body Council (NABC) as part of its Recycled Rides program.

One of the highlights this year will be a tour of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

“You won’t want to miss the opportunity to see the autonomous vehicle test track up close,” said Fred Iantorno, executive director of CIECA. “CIECA Connex 2019 is an excellent opportunity to hear about today’s and tomorrow’s challenges and opportunities and to network with other industry stakeholders. Those who have attended in the past have found that they learn a wide range of strategies to do their jobs more efficiently and get a preview of the future.”

All industry stakeholders (members, non-CIECA members, OEMs, shop owners, etc.) are encouraged to attend.

During the event, attendees will:

Hear about current and future industry challenges and opportunities

Gain timely, relevant business and technical knowledge

Network with other members and industry colleagues

Take part in learning opportunities for all industry segments

For more information about sponsorship opportunities, visit www.CIECAConnex.com. Early-bird registration and discounted room rates at the Omni Charlottesville Hotel are available now.