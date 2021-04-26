CIF Announces Enterprise as Annual Donor

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that Enterprise has joined the CIF Annual Donor Program at the Urgent Care level. The Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed, recurring resources to the CIF so it can deliver on its mission to answer the call when those in the industry have been impacted by unforeseen catastrophic events.

“Enterprise has a huge stake in the future of the collision repair industry, and we’re committed to investing in its success,” said Yvette Burke, newly appointed CIF trustee and vice president, Replacement and Leisure Division at Enterprise. “We’re honored to support CIF and the important work they do for the industry.”

CIF provides emergency relief to collision repair professionals by securing and distributing donations to individuals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other devastating events. CIF depends solely on the generosity of donations to conduct its work.

The CIF Annual Donor Program offers five levels of annual funding options; each with a suite of benefits to donors throughout the calendar year. Visit collisionindustryfoundation.org to learn more about CIF, the annual donor levels and the corresponding benefits. All donations to CIF are tax deductible.

“The important work we do at CIF to support our industry colleagues in times of need is possible thanks to generous donors like Enterprise,” said Ann Gonzalez, vice president of the CIF board. “On behalf of the CIF board, we welcome Enterprise as an annual donor and appreciate their ongoing support.”