Classic Collision, LLC announced its newest acquisition of seven Fender Mender Collision Specialists centers in South Carolina. Classic Collision now operates a total of 86 repair centers in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, California and Alaska.

Fender Mender Collision Specialists is a locally owned and operated auto repair business that has offered full-service quality repairs throughout South Carolina for over 30 years.

“We care about providing our customers with the best possible service, and by joining the Classic Collision team, we are well-positioned to continue that service and propel our growth opportunities,” said Shay Huesca, former owner of Fender Mender.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “Fender Mender collision centers are well-rooted in the community. We are excited for their potential in this growing market, and we are pleased to welcome all the team members to the Classic Collision Family. Throughout the year, we will continue to advance our presence in this market and across the country.”