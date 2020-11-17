Connect with us

Consolidators

Classic Collision Acquires Regional MSO in Georgia

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Classic Collision, LLC, a leading national MSO based in Atlanta, announced its second multi-shop acquisition in the last two weeks with the acquisition of all six Elite Auto Collision locations in the Georgia market. Classic Collision now operates 54 centers in five states.

Elite Auto Collision has served the Georgia market since 1994, and their customers have come to rely on their professionalism and high-quality repair standards.

“Our goal has been to be the most trusted and referred resource for our customer’s collision repairs, and by joining the Classic Collision team, we will be well-positioned to continue our growth opportunities,” said Shane Steele, former owner of Elite Auto Collision.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are pleased to welcome the entire Elite team to the Classic Collision family. We believe their expertise in the collision repair industry will greatly contribute toward expanding our service offerings. Both companies have a vital reputation in the Atlanta metro area, and this acquisition helps us to continue laying the foundation to amplify our presence in Georgia and across the country.”

During these difficult market situations, Classic Collision is not slowing down plans to expand, and will continue to acquire high-end businesses across the country. A highly effective integration model and proprietary tech-enabled operations playbook keep Classic Collision safely performing at a high level for the benefit of all stakeholders involved in the auto repair process.

If you are considering selling your business, visit classiccollision.net/join/ and start a confidential discussion today.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: CARSTAR Awards $15,000 in Scholarships Through CREF

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

Consolidators: CARSTAR Auto Care Collision Center Opens in Hermantown, Minn.

Consolidators: CARSTAR Honors Veterans in Network Across North America

Advertisement

on

Classic Collision Acquires Regional MSO in Georgia

on

Fix Auto USA Enters Oklahoma Market

on

Crash Champions Announces Four New Acquisitions

on

Service King Donates Car to Arizona Woman Through NABC Recycled Rides Program
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Consolidators: Fix Auto USA Enters Oklahoma Market

Consolidators: Classic Collision Acquires Regional MSO in Georgia

Consolidators: Crash Champions Announces Four New Acquisitions

Consolidators: Service King Donates Car to Arizona Woman Through NABC Recycled Rides Program

News: ASE Offering Zoom Dinner with Kasey Kahne
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Collision Center Design LLC

Collision Center Design LLC
Contact: Rob MercierPhone: 401-293-0200Fax: 401-293-0925
1 Victoria Mount, Johnston RI
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician
Connect