Classic Collision, LLC, a leading national MSO based in Atlanta, announced its second multi-shop acquisition in the last two weeks with the acquisition of all six Elite Auto Collision locations in the Georgia market. Classic Collision now operates 54 centers in five states.

Elite Auto Collision has served the Georgia market since 1994, and their customers have come to rely on their professionalism and high-quality repair standards.

“Our goal has been to be the most trusted and referred resource for our customer’s collision repairs, and by joining the Classic Collision team, we will be well-positioned to continue our growth opportunities,” said Shane Steele, former owner of Elite Auto Collision.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “We are pleased to welcome the entire Elite team to the Classic Collision family. We believe their expertise in the collision repair industry will greatly contribute toward expanding our service offerings. Both companies have a vital reputation in the Atlanta metro area, and this acquisition helps us to continue laying the foundation to amplify our presence in Georgia and across the country.”

During these difficult market situations, Classic Collision is not slowing down plans to expand, and will continue to acquire high-end businesses across the country. A highly effective integration model and proprietary tech-enabled operations playbook keep Classic Collision safely performing at a high level for the benefit of all stakeholders involved in the auto repair process.



