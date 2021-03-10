Connect with us

Consolidators

Classic Collision Expands in California

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Classic Collision, LLC has announced its third multi-shop acquisition in California with the acquisition of all three Signature Auto Collision locations in the San Bernardino area. Classic Collision now has 12 California locations and operates 65 centers total in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and California. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Signature Auto Collision has been the go-to auto body shop for the communities of Hesperia, Barstow and Phelan for over a decade.

“Signature is a dominant player in San Bernardino county, and we are excited to capitalize on new growth opportunities and look forward to serving the community under the Classic name,” said Ryan Wilson, former owner of Signature Auto Collision. 

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “Signature Auto Collision has an integral reputation in San Bernardino county, and we are pleased to welcome all of the courteous, competent and helpful team members to the Classic Collision family. We expand our footprint into the largest county in southern California with our three newest locations, Classic Collision Barstow, Classic Collision Hesperia and Classic Collision Phelan. Throughout the year, we will continue to advance our presence and growth across the country.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Maaco Recognizes Female Employees for International Women’s Day

Consolidators: Caliber Appoints Linda K. Massman to Board of Directors

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Joins CAA as Corporate Sponsor

Consolidators: Pennsylvania Body Shop Earns GM’s Highest Certification

Advertisement

on

Classic Collision Expands in California

on

Crash Champions Selects OPS as Parts Procurement Supplier

on

Service King Supports Teammates With President’s Fund

on

CARSTAR Salutes Female Team Members
Connect with us

Recent Posts

OEMs: Toyota Announces Certified Collision Centers of the Year

News: GEICO Donates $30K to CREF’s COVID-19 School Recovery Fund

Uncategorized: Claims Bridge to Hold Webinar on AI, New Claims Technology

Technical: EV Safety: Battery Precautions & Welding Considerations

News: Automotive Scholarships Deadline Approaching
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions

Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions
Phone: 1-800-981-8321
1001 Paster Court, Macedonia Ohio 44056
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business