Classic Collision, LLC has announced its third multi-shop acquisition in California with the acquisition of all three Signature Auto Collision locations in the San Bernardino area. Classic Collision now has 12 California locations and operates 65 centers total in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and California.

Signature Auto Collision has been the go-to auto body shop for the communities of Hesperia, Barstow and Phelan for over a decade.

“Signature is a dominant player in San Bernardino county, and we are excited to capitalize on new growth opportunities and look forward to serving the community under the Classic name,” said Ryan Wilson, former owner of Signature Auto Collision.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “Signature Auto Collision has an integral reputation in San Bernardino county, and we are pleased to welcome all of the courteous, competent and helpful team members to the Classic Collision family. We expand our footprint into the largest county in southern California with our three newest locations, Classic Collision Barstow, Classic Collision Hesperia and Classic Collision Phelan. Throughout the year, we will continue to advance our presence and growth across the country.”