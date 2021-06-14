Classic Collision, LLC, a leading national multi-site collision repair operator based in Atlanta, announced its newest acquisition of all four Mitchco Collision Repair centers in Florida. Classic Collision now operates 25 repair centers in Florida and a total of 78 nationwide in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, California and Alaska.

Mitchco Collision Repair is a family-owned and operated auto repair business providing friendly and quality repairs to the entire Brevard County area.

“We are excited to continue our growth and provide high-quality repairs to the customers in our community under the Classic name,” said Dave Mitchell, former owner of Mitchco.

Added Classic Collision CEO Toan Nguyen, “Mitchco Collision Repair centers are relatively new to the auto repair industry, but we are excited for their potential in the market, and we are pleased to welcome all of the team members to the Classic Collision family. Throughout the year, we will continue to advance our presence in this market and across the country.”





