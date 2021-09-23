Connect with us

Clore Automotive Introduces Updated PRO-LOGIX Battery Charger

The new battery charger utilizes advanced microprocessor-controlled logic to deliver a fully automatic, precisely controlled charging routine to optimally charge and maintain each battery serviced.
BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Clore Automotive has introduced the updated Model No. 1002, a 1.5-amp 12-volt underhood battery charger/maintainer from SOLAR. Combining fully automatic operation, a permanent mount design and the ability to properly maintain the different batteries found in almost any car, truck, SUV, ATV, motorcycle or personal watercraft application, the 1002 is a perfect underhood battery charger/maintainer for busy fleets, specialty equipment owners and enthusiasts alike.

The new 1002 utilizes advanced microprocessor-controlled logic to deliver a fully automatic, precisely controlled charging routine to optimally charge and maintain each battery serviced, enabling it to now join the PRO-LOGIX family of advanced professional chargers. Plus, it has the ability to properly charge virtually any lead acid battery type, including conventional, AGM, gel cell, spiral wound, deep cycle and marine batteries.

The PRO-LOGIX 1002 adapts its approach based on the specific needs of each battery it services. In addition to providing advanced battery charging, it also offers an advanced battery maintenance routine once the battery has reached full charge. This is ideal for extended storage applications, such as those found in fleet environments, collision repair and the storage of seasonal use vehicles. Plus, it has no buttons to press or adjustments to make; simply plug it in and it starts working to restore battery capacity.

The 1002 incorporates numerous features to make charging safer for the operator and the vehicle/battery being charged, including over-voltage protection, reverse polarity protection and battery fault detection. It includes three output options: clamps, rings or 12V male adapter. It also includes battery mounting hardware and a sealed case design, enabling it to be permanently installed in a vehicle for easy recharging – simply connect an extension cord to its short AC input cord.

For more information, visit cloreautomotive.com.

