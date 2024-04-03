Clore Automotive Appoints New VP of Sales

Clore Automotive has announced the appointment of Dan Lucas as vice president of sales. With a collaborative history spanning two decades together, Lucas’s transition to Clore Automotive is a natural progression for both parties.

“Having had the opportunity to work with Dan over the past 20 years, I have witnessed firsthand his dedication to customer satisfaction and driving results,” said Kirk Clore, president of Clore Automotive. “Dan’s decision to join our team is a testament to the exciting journey we are on and the collaborative culture we foster at Clore Automotive.”

In his new role, Lucas will leverage his deep understanding of the industry and his proven sales leadership to build on Clore’s key goals of sustainable growth and high customer satisfaction. His wealth of experience and collaborative approach will be instrumental in strengthening Clore’s market position and driving strategic initiatives forward.

For more information on Clore Automotive, visit cloreautomotive.com.