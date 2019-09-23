Cornwell Quality Tools Expands Platinum Series Tool Box Line

Several new paint and trim color combinations have been added to the Cornwell Quality Tools Platinum Series line of tool boxes. Introduced in early 2019, the Platinum Series tool boxes have been consistently rolling off trucks as Cornwell mobile tool dealers and their customers seek to find larger, dependable, high-end tool storage solutions that offer a broader and unique mix of color combinations.

In addition to colors in production since the rollout (black, blue, neon green, red and orange), the new STANDARD paint color combinations will include gloss black (with chrome trim), gloss corporate blue, gloss neon green, gloss orange, textured matte silver, textured matte red and textured matte black (all with black trim). These new colors and trim are available on the Platinum Series 84-in. 17 drawer triple bank, the 84-in. 12 drawer double bank and the 67-in. 10 drawer double bank tool boxes.

Platinum Series features include cage frame construction with six 6” x 2” spring-loaded heavy-duty casters for maximum support. A large power drawer includes five 110V type B sockets and two 2.0A USB sockets and storage capacity for battery-powered tools. Drawers have double slide sets to ensure optimal performance under load conditions up to 450 lbs. and are supported by 260-lb. capacity ball bearing slides. Each drawer features a 4MM thick non-slip liner and a full-length, polished drawer pull with decorative end caps. A repositionable electric power strip unit is housed at the back of the cabinet’s stainless work surface for easy access. The top of the cabinet includes a heavy-duty stainless-steel work surface. Additional features include an improved electronic locking system, extruded vertical trim, tubular end handles polished to match the drawer pulls, and premium powder-coated paint inside and out for a durable, protective finish.

For more information, visit www.cornwelltools.com.