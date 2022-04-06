 Crash Champions Continues West Coast Expansion
BodyShop Business

on

Crash Champions Continues West Coast Expansion

on

Classic Collision Grows in Texas

on

Capital Paint and Refinish Joins Wesco Group

on

Crash Champions Enters Oregon Market
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

MORE POST

  Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  Jan 17, 2022

It's 2022 — Is the

  Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

Current Issues

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Consolidators

Crash Champions Continues West Coast Expansion

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions, LLC announced that it has expanded its West Coast footprint through the acquisition of Artistic Auto Body, consisting of two shops in the Portland Metro Area, Blackstone Collision, a single-shop located in the Seattle Metro Area, and Len’s Auto Body, a single-shop collision center located in San Diego County.

The acquisition of Len’s adds a key location in Southern California, making the Golden State the company’s largest market based on shop count. The additions of Artistic and Blackstone represent further expansion into the Pacific Northwest market and follow the recent Spokane-area acquisitions of Ed’s Premier Auto Body, River City Body & Paint, Custom Body Collision Repair and Coachman Auto Body.

“What these collision centers all have in common is a dedication to high-quality repair and customer service that serves as the foundation for everything they do,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “While Crash Champions started out as a regional collision repair outfit in the Midwest, over the last few years we have grown into a truly national player with an extensive footprint that stretches from coast to coast. I look forward to welcoming these new shops and their respective teams into the Crash Champions family, and I am eager for us to continue providing vital collision repair services to our new neighbors in these communities.”

Added Len’s Auto Body Owner Len Verheyen, “This is a terrific milestone for everyone at our organization. While we are becoming part of a larger national platform, we will be staying true to our local roots, as Crash has demonstrated a commitment to operate its locations with a community mindset rooted in operational excellence and friendly service. They have a corporate culture where the stated mission, vision and values aren’t just words on a page, they actually inform the company’s activities and daily operations. In combination with the additional resources, size and scale we gain, I am confident that this transaction will meaningfully enhance the experience we can provide our customers.”

“The past 40 years of building Artistic into what it is today has been an incredible experience, and it is only fitting that an owner and operator like Matt and his team at Crash Champions are the ones to take the reins to help continue that growth,” said Terry Mostul, owner of Artistic Auto Body. “It has been a privilege to help restore our customers’ peace of mind in difficult times through high-quality repairs and compassionate service, and I know that while the sign on the front will change, people will still find the same level of professionalism and repair excellence when they walk through the doors.”

Collision repair companies interested in selling their business can visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop.

