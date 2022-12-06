 Crash Champions Donates 12 Recycled Rides in November
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Crash Champions Donates 12 Recycled Rides in November

on

Classic Collision Adds Third Location in Minnesota

on

Car ADAS Announces 18th Location

on

Crash Champions Acquires Historic George V. Arth & Son
Advertisement

Equalizer Industries Showcases New Products at SEMA 2022

Equalizer shows off the Sentinel, its new setting device to assist repairers with heavier automobiles and glasses.

ADAS Calibrations: Ford As-Built Manual Programming

Joe Keene of Babcox Media takes us through a Ford as-built manual programming procedure.

MORE POST

  • Nov 17, 2022

Boosting the Value of Your

  • Nov 08, 2022

Running a Family Collision Business:

  • Sep 22, 2022

Planning a Buyout of Your

  • Sep 19, 2022

Consolidation Update: The Big Merger

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

Trending Now

Products: Rotary Announces New Line of AC Recharging Equipment

News: Fix Network Names Scott Bridges Senior VP, USA

Consolidators: Crash Champions Donates 12 Recycled Rides in November

Consolidators: Classic Collision Adds Third Location in Minnesota

Current Issues

November 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Crash Champions Donates 12 Recycled Rides in November

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions announced that as part of its commitment to giving back this holiday season, its local team members from across the country combined to refurbish and donate a total of 12 vehicles in partnership with the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides program during the month of November. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The 12 November giveaways put Crash Champions and its local team members on pace to take part in a combined total of 40 vehicle giveaways through the NABC program, as well as other local organizations, in 2022.

“Giving back is a big part of our corporate culture — giving back to our people, our communities and those in need — which is why we are such an active supporter of the NABC Recycled Rides program,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “It is an incredible program that unites our entire organization around a common goal of restoring independence to our neighbors facing hardship. I am proud of the dedication and compassion demonstrated by the Crash Champions team members that help make these events possible, as they represent the values that we work to instill in every repair center across our footprint. We look forward to continue working alongside NABC and our insurance carrier partners to bring reliable transportation to those who need it most.”  

Advertisement

This November, Crash Champions, one of the fastest-growing independent providers of high-quality collision repair service in the U.S., participated in five separate charitable giving events that took place in Nevada, Texas, California and Florida. The recipients included members of the U.S. military and their families, as well as an individual nominated by a women’s center in the Greater Houston area.  

For more information about Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: Maaco Recognizes Top-Performing Franchise Owners

Consolidators: Maaco Franchisees, Vendors Gather to Celebrate 50th Anniversary

Consolidators: Exotic Auto Body in Southern California Joins 1Collision

Consolidators: Crash Champions Expands in Georgia

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business