Crash Champions Donates 12 Recycled Rides in November

Crash Champions announced that as part of its commitment to giving back this holiday season, its local team members from across the country combined to refurbish and donate a total of 12 vehicles in partnership with the National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides program during the month of November.

The 12 November giveaways put Crash Champions and its local team members on pace to take part in a combined total of 40 vehicle giveaways through the NABC program, as well as other local organizations, in 2022.

“Giving back is a big part of our corporate culture — giving back to our people, our communities and those in need — which is why we are such an active supporter of the NABC Recycled Rides program,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “It is an incredible program that unites our entire organization around a common goal of restoring independence to our neighbors facing hardship. I am proud of the dedication and compassion demonstrated by the Crash Champions team members that help make these events possible, as they represent the values that we work to instill in every repair center across our footprint. We look forward to continue working alongside NABC and our insurance carrier partners to bring reliable transportation to those who need it most.”