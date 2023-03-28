Crash Champions Donates Recycled Ride to Charlotte Veteran

Crash Champions announced that its collision repair team recently partnered with the National Auto Body Council (NABC), GEICO and other local partners to donate a vehicle to Cyril Smith, a Charlotte, N.C., Army veteran.

The giveaway took place at the Charlotte Marriott City Center following Smith’s nomination by the Mecklenburg County Veteran Service Office.

“It’s always a particularly special moment for our team to step up and lend a small token of our great appreciation for those who have sacrificed so much for our country,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Our longstanding participation in the NABC Recycled Rides program remains an incredible opportunity for our team to work together for a great cause. We’re grateful for the privilege of playing a small part in Sunday’s giveaway.”

Smith is an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Army and father of three. The vehicle, which was fully restored through volunteer efforts of the Crash Champions team of certified technicians, will provide Smith with a reliable form of transportation for his family.

“I can’t begin to tell you the difference having a safe and reliable vehicle will have on our lives,” said Smith. “For this, we are forever grateful to the NABC, Crash Champions, GEICO and all the other sponsors that made today possible.”

Crash Champions has taken part in four Recycled Rides giveaways this year and is a level one partner of the organization. Recycled Rides is a transformative program that unites several areas of the collision repair industry in pursuit of restoring and donating vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 3,000 vehicles valued at $42 million.

Crash Champions has more than 600 repair centers across 36 states. For more information, visit crashchampions.com.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.