 Crash Champions Donates Recycled Ride to Nashville Veteran

Crash Champions Collision and local non-profit organizations rang in the New Year by transforming the lives of a deserving Nashville veteran and his family through the gift of a fully restored vehicle.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Collision, together with local non-profit organizations, rang in the New Year by transforming the lives of a deserving Nashville veteran and his family through the gift of a fully restored vehicle.  

U.S. Army Veteran Kevin Allen, Jr. received a fully restored Kia Optima during the celebratory event held on Jan. 3 at Crash Champions‘ downtown Nashville repair center as part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program.

“My entire family is incredibly grateful for this wonderful donation,” said Allen. “The vehicle will open up new opportunities, provide more family time and grant us the ability to engage in everyday activities that many often take for granted, from running errands to visiting doctors. To all the wonderful people at NABC, Crash Champions and the other generous sponsors involved, we extend our heartfelt thanks.”

Wednesday’s ceremony was made possible by the certified local collision repair technicians at Crash Champions who volunteered time and expertise to restore the vehicle to like-new condition. The vehicle was donated for the giveaway by GEICO.  

“We could not be happier for Mr. Allen and his family,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “This donation represents a meaningful milestone for them, and we’re privileged to be a part of it. It’s not just about restoring a vehicle; it’s about restoring hope, independence and the freedom to pursue a better life for those who have sacrificed so much for our country. We’re humbled to stand by Mr. Allen’s family and remain dedicated to fostering a lasting and positive impact in their lives.” 

Crash Champions is a level one partner of the NABC and a strong supporter of the Recycled Rides program, having actively participated in more than 60 Recycled Rides giveaways across the country over the past two years. Recycled Rides unites several areas of the automotive collision repair industry in pursuit of restoring and donating vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the Recycled Rides program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 3,200 vehicles valued at $46 million.    

For more information on Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com.

