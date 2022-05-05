 Crash Champions Donates Recycled Rides in Multiple States
BodyShop Business

Crash Champions Donates Recycled Rides in Multiple States

CARSTAR Announces Opening of Auto World Collision San Jose

Crash Champions Grows Presence in West

Service King Seeks to Hire Hundreds of Teammates Systemwide
Consolidators

Crash Champions Donates Recycled Rides in Multiple States

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions, LLC recently sponsored a series of Recycled Rides events organized by the National Auto Body Council (NABC) over the past two weeks. Alongside GEICO and Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Crash Champions donated refurbished vehicles to deserving residents from the Sunshine State to the Golden State, providing independence to various individuals and the ability to work and take care of their families.

The presentations were held in Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale. Fla., San Diego and Washington, D.C. The deserving recipients were selected by the National Urban League, and the events included the following donated vehicles that were refurbished by Crash Champions:

  • 2013 Toyota Camry (Pa.)
  • 2014 Hyundai Sonata (Washington, DC)
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander ES (Washington, DC)
  • 2020 Honda Civic (Fla.)
  • 2015 Kia Sportage (Calif.)

“My family and I are very thankful for this meaningful gift,” said Angie Vela, a Recycled Rides recipient from California. “For those that have never been in need of safe and reliable transportation, I can’t begin to tell you the difference this car will have on our lives. For this, we are forever grateful to the NABC, Crash Champions, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, GEICO and the other Recycled Rides sponsors that made today possible.”

“My family and I are incredibly grateful for this wonderful gift and tremendous opportunity,” said Natasha Tutt, a Recycled Rides recipient from Washington, D.C. “Safe and reliable transportation in today’s day and age is a necessity for so many, and having this vehicle will open so many doors for us. On behalf of my family, we cannot be more thankful to the companies, organizations and individuals responsible for such a meaningful and generous gift.”

Added Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert, “At Crash Champions, we pride ourselves on being active members of the communities in which we operate. As a part of this effort, we have for years partnered with the NABC on their outstanding Recycled Rides program, helping to ensure our neighbors have access to safe and reliable transportation. In looking at the most recent vehicle recipients, it’s clear these cars will provide them and their families with greater stability, improved quality of life and peace of mind. We wish them nothing but smooth roads and safe driving ahead.”

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 2,750 vehicles valued at more than $38 million.

