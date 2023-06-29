Crash Champions Donates Vehicle to Children’s Home

Crash Champions announced it recently took part in a National Auto Body Council (NABC) Recycled Rides giveaway in Nashville benefiting the Palmer Home for Children.

The ceremonial giveaway took place on June 22 and was made possible by the volunteer efforts of dedicated collision repair technicians from Crash Champions’ downtown Nashville repair center. As an active supporter of Recycled Rides, Crash Champions has restored and donated more than 10 vehicles in 2023.

“This is yet another opportunity for local Crash Champions team members to step up and make a tangible difference in our communities,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We’re honored and proud to join hands with the Palmer Home for Children by restoring and donating this vehicle to advance their important mission in the Nashville area.”

The Palmer Home for Children is dedicated to providing restorative environments that support health and nurture resilience for children in critical situations.

Crash Champions is a Level One partner with the NABC and regularly partners with the organization to restore and donate vehicles through the Recycled Rides program. In 2022, Crash Champions team members from across the country collectively volunteered to restore and donate more than 50 vehicles to deserving families, single mothers and military veterans in need.

Since the inception of the Recycled Rides program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 3,000 vehicles valued at $42 million.

Crash Champions is a leading provider of high-quality collision repair service, serving customers and business partners at more than 600 repair centers across 36 states.

