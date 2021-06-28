Crash Champions Enters Colorado Market

Crash Champions, LLC announced it has entered the Colorado market through the acquisitions of Auto Collision Experts (ACE), with four locations in the Fort Collins area, and Karas Auto Body, a single shop located in Thornton. These transactions provide Crash Champions with a presence in the Front Range corridor, with a population of over 5 million, and complements the company’s significant footprint in the midwestern market.

“With the integration of ACE and Karas into our platform, we not only gain entrance into an exciting new market with significant growth potential, we welcome a new set of expert technicians and skilled professionals to the Crash family,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “The talent and reputational capital that these shops bring to the table put Crash in a strong position to grow throughout Colorado, and we look forward to bringing Centennial State residents the high-quality repair services and white-glove customer experience for which we are known.”

Added Auto Collision Experts Co-owner Keith Hess, “At ACE, we have always been committed to service excellence and high-quality repairs, and those are key elements of the blueprint for success that Matt and his team have developed. We are known for investing in our people, having a passion for quality workmanship, and for going above and beyond to make the repair process as smooth and painless for our customers as possible. That is what made us stand out to Crash Champions, and that is what we will continue to do as part of Crash Champions. I am proud of everything that our employees have accomplished in order to put ourselves in this position, and I look forward to the new opportunities for growth and expansion on the horizon.”