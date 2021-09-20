Crash Champions Enters Nebraska Market

Crash Champions, LLC announced it has entered the Nebraska market through the acquisition of Inter-Tech Collision Centers. With six locations throughout the Omaha metro area, Inter-Tech provides Crash Champions with a meaningful presence and immediate scale in the state and complements the company’s significant footprint in the central region.

“Given our established presence in Iowa, Missouri and Kansas, Nebraska was a natural next step for Crash to continue its growth in the region,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Inter-Tech emerged as an ideal acquisition target thanks to its commitment to operational excellence, dedication to its people and active involvement in the local communities.

“A cultural match is a key component of any successful partnership, and both Crash and Inter-Tech share the same values and vision of delivering high-quality repairs and customer service. Inter-Tech’s expert technicians and skilled professionals have earned it the reputation of Omaha’s premier auto body repair shop, and I look forward to welcoming them to the Crash family and continuing the tradition of excellence they have established.”