Crash Champions Enters New Hampshire Market

“It is always exciting to introduce a new market to the Crash Champions brand, and with Gate City Collision we have a great opportunity to plant our flag in New Hampshire and the broader New England region by acquiring a respected operation with a long history in the community and a track record of excellence,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Having been named the Best Auto Collision Repair Shop in Greater Nashua for 10 years in a row, Gate City Collision has clearly set the bar for top-tier customer service and collision repair, and Crash Champions looks forward to continuing that legacy of service for the residents of Southern New Hampshire.”

Added Gate City Collision Centers Founder and President Mark Piekarski, “I am very proud of our team of dedicated employees and what we have accomplished as an organization to get to the level that we are at today. We have built our reputation on a dedication to quality collision repair and customer service excellence, which has enabled us to successfully grow our three locations over the past 26 years into one of the biggest multi-shop operations in Southern New Hampshire. Matt and his team have demonstrated a clear commitment to their customers, employees and the neighborhoods where they live and work, which was extremely important to us with our choice of national consolidators and a key reason why our vice president in charge of operations, Brenton Piekarski, elected to stay on as the northeast director of operations for Crash Champions. We are truly excited about this move forward and the ability to continue serving the communities of Southern New Hampshire at the highest level.”