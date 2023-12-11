Crash Champions Expands in Chicago

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Adams Collision in Chicago.

The deal includes four collision repair centers serving customers in the northwest Chicagoland communities of Harvard, Lake in the Hills, McHenry and Huntley. The acquisition officially closed Friday, Dec. 8, with operations transitioning immediately to Crash Champions.

Crash Champions now operates a lineup of more than 60 locations across the Chicago market, complementing its overall lineup of more than 610 repair centers in 37 states across the U.S.

“Chicago is home, and we are always proud to grow our brand and our team across this community, which has supported us for so long,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “With a longtime and proven record of serving customers with quality repairs, Adams Collision is another strong addition to the Crash Champions team. We’re grateful to earn the trust of their staff and look forward to expanding our service to new customers and communities across the area.”

Adams Collision has earned a reputation for consistent and quality service among customers. It is also a longtime trusted name with local and national automotive insurance providers. Each of its four repair centers has I-CAR Gold Class staus.

“With more than six decades of service to our local customers, it was important to our team that we entrust the next chapter of our story with a company that is committed to the Chicago community,” said Jay Adams, president of Adams Auto Body and Service Center. “Crash Champions aligns seamlessly with our vision. They have built a preeminent collision repair business upon the foundation of trust and creating opportunities for team members. We’re confident this is a tremendous step forward.”

