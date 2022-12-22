 Crash Champions Expands in Mississippi
Consolidators

Crash Champions Expands in Mississippi

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions announced that it has grown its presence in Mississippi through the acquisition of Capitol Body Shop.

One of the largest and most respected auto body repair organizations in Mississippi, Capitol Body serves customers at four locations in the Jackson metro area. With the addition of Capitol Body, Crash Champions now provides customers access to collision repair service at seven locations in the Magnolia State, complementing the company’s national footprint of more than 590 repair centers across 36 states. 

The only founder-led national MSO in the industry, Crash Champions experienced a banner year for growth in 2022, rapidly expanding its network of high-quality collision repair centers by 240% by adding more than 420 locations to the organization. This historic growth includes the transformational acquisition of Service King Collision in July.

As an established and highly reputable MSO, the addition of Capitol Body Shop to the Crash Champions team continues the streak of strategic growth for the company to close out the year.

“The White family has grown Capitol Body into one of the most recognized and technically advanced auto body repair organizations in the south, and I am thrilled that Crash Champions’ footprint in Mississippi now includes these talented team members and sophisticated facilities,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “We look forward to continuing the important work of providing customers with the highest quality repairs and engaging with our neighbors in the community.” 

Capitol Body’s four I-CAR Gold Class repair centers boast nearly 450,000 square feet of combined production space, staffed by ASE-certified technicians. Its facilities also hold a wide range of luxury and EV certifications.

“As a family-owned business, we have always prioritized honesty, integrity, quality work and customer service,” said Doug White, owner of Capitol Body Shop. “Before ultimately deciding to sell, we wanted to make sure that our customers and our staffs were going to be taken care of. After getting to know Matt and the Crash Champions’ management team, I can rest easy knowing that our customers will continue to work with the employees they have come to know and trust, and that continued involvement in the community will remain top priorities going forward.”

Collision repairers interested in joining the Crash Champions team are encouraged to visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more. 

