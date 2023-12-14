Crash Champions Gifts Vehicle to Wounded Warrior

Crash Champions Collision Repair in Bradenton, Fla., recently gifted a refurbished vehicle to a deserving wounded warrior as part of the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program.

Sgt. Dallas Bragg, who served three tours of duty in Iraq as a veteran of both the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army and was injured by multiple IEDs and other explosives, today spends his time giving back to several military families and leadership organizations across the community. Now, Bragg will have a reliable vehicle to further fuel his passion for giving back by assisting fellow veterans struggling with mental health or financial stress.

“I can’t begin to tell you the difference having a safe and reliable vehicle will have on our lives,” said Bragg. “For this, we are forever grateful to the NABC, GEICO, Crash Champions and all the other sponsors that made today possible.”

The vehicle presentation was made possible by local Crash Champions collision repair technicians, who volunteered their time and craftsmanship to restore the vehicle to like-new condition in time for the giveaway. The vehicle was donated by GEICO.

“It’s a true honor to play a small role in Sgt. Bragg’s heroic story of selfless service to our nation and its veterans,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “His service to our country, both in combat duty and through his continued passion for giving back to veterans, is truly commendable. This vehicle giveaway is just a small token of our immense gratitude for his service.”

Crash Champions has taken part in more than 60 Recycled Rides giveaways across the country in the past two years.

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

For more information on Crash Champions, visit crashchampions.com.

