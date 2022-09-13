Crash Champions Grows Presence in Idaho

Crash Champions announced that it has grown its presence in Idaho through the acquisition of Treasure Valley Collision Center, which consists of two locations in Boise and Meridian. The acquisition of Treasure Valley gives Crash Champions eight locations in the Gem State and follows the company’s acquisition of Ruben’s Body Shop earlier this year.

“Treasure Valley will be a terrific addition to our growing Idaho footprint,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Mike and his team have dedicated themselves to excellence, with talented technicians possessing industry-leading certifications who utilize the latest technology and equipment to deliver exceptional results. I am thrilled to welcome the team to the Crash Champions family.”

Added Treasure Valley Collision Center Owner Mike Barber, “At Treasure Valley, we pride ourselves on providing our customers with first-rate collision repair and outstanding service, and it has been an honor for me and my family to serve the community. With Crash Champions, we have the opportunity to transition the business to new ownership, while guaranteeing that our neighbors in need of collision repair will continue to be met with compassionate and highly competent professionals.”