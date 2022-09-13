 Crash Champions Grows Presence in Idaho
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Crash Champions Grows Presence in Idaho

on

Driven Glass to Exhibit for First Time at Auto Glass Week

on

NOVUS Glass Adds New Location in Plano, Texas

on

Crash Champions Acquires Metro Collision Repair in Kansas
Advertisement

Toyota Prius Blind Spot Monitoring System Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, performs a blind spot monitoring system recalibration on a 2021 Toyota Prius.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Calibration, Part 2

Troubleshooting a failed calibration of the adaptive cruise control system on a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

MORE POST

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

Trending Now

News: CCC Wins 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results Award for CCC Safekeep

Consolidators: Driven Glass to Exhibit for First Time at Auto Glass Week

Consolidators: NOVUS Glass Adds New Location in Plano, Texas

Sponsored Content: The Reviews Are In: AirPro’s AUGGIE Leads a Calibration Revolution 

Current Issues

September 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Consolidators

Crash Champions Grows Presence in Idaho

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions announced that it has grown its presence in Idaho through the acquisition of Treasure Valley Collision Center, which consists of two locations in Boise and Meridian. The acquisition of Treasure Valley gives Crash Champions eight locations in the Gem State and follows the company’s acquisition of Ruben’s Body Shop earlier this year.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Treasure Valley will be a terrific addition to our growing Idaho footprint,” said Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. “Mike and his team have dedicated themselves to excellence, with talented technicians possessing industry-leading certifications who utilize the latest technology and equipment to deliver exceptional results. I am thrilled to welcome the team to the Crash Champions family.”

Added Treasure Valley Collision Center Owner Mike Barber, “At Treasure Valley, we pride ourselves on providing our customers with first-rate collision repair and outstanding service, and it has been an honor for me and my family to serve the community. With Crash Champions, we have the opportunity to transition the business to new ownership, while guaranteeing that our neighbors in need of collision repair will continue to be met with compassionate and highly competent professionals.”

Advertisement

Collision repairers interested in selling their business should visit crashchampions.com/sell-your-shop to learn more.  

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Consolidators: CARSTAR Colorado Business Group Raises $25K for Cystic Fibrosis

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Opens Newest Location in Glendora, Calif.

Consolidators: Classic Collision Opens 30th location in Sunshine State

Consolidators: All Star Auto Lights Acquires Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business