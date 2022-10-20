 Crash Champions, NABC Donate Recycled Ride to Phoenix Family
Crash Champions, NABC Donate Recycled Ride to Phoenix Family

Crash Champions Adds Third Location in Portland Metro Area

Driven Brands Surpasses 1,000 Collision Repair Locations

Fix Auto USA Names Alex Doria Rookie of the Year
Consolidators

Crash Champions, NABC Donate Recycled Ride to Phoenix Family

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions/Service King Collision, along with the National Auto Body Council (NABC), GEICO and Enterprise Rent-A-Car, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Phoenix-area family through the NABC’s Recycled Rides program. The ceremony took place at the Tolleson, Ariz., Crash Champions/Service King Collision repair center. The recipient was nominated by Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

The Crash Champions/Service King Collision team with the recipient of the fully refurbished 2018 Hyundai Sonata

As part of the Recycled Rides program, certified technicians from Crash Champions/Service King Collision volunteered their time and expertise to fully refurbish a 2018 Hyundai Sonata. The refurbished Sonata will provide the family with reliable transportation to better care for their child who needs regular medical treatments.

“I cannot thank the people at NABC and the rest of the program sponsors enough for this incredibly kind and thoughtful gift,” said the recipient. “Given the number of doctors’ visits and medical appointments required for my child’s ongoing treatment, it was a logistical nightmare having to juggle these commitments, in addition to traditional ‘everyday’ errands, without the use of a car. Now, thanks to the generosity of the NABC Recycled Rides program, we no longer must deal with the stress and uncertainty of unreliable transportation, and we can focus more of our time and energy on making sure our child has the best medical care possible.”

Recycled Rides is a program in which businesses representing all facets of the automotive collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 3,000 vehicles valued at $42 million.

Since 2018, Crash Champions has restored and donated more than 30 vehicles to deserving families as part of Recycled Rides.

“Recycled Rides is a terrific initiative that is both incredibly impactful for the recipients and rewarding for sponsors like Crash Champions/Service King Collision,” said Matt Ebert, CEO and founder of Crash Champions. “After you hear about the difficulties and challenges facing many of these families, and then you see the relief and joy that these refurbished vehicles provide the deserving recipients, it is an incredibly powerful moment that brings everyone on our team closer together. We are very fortunate to be in such a position to assist with this program, and we look forward to continuing our role as an active sponsor in the future.”

For more information on Recycled Rides, click here.

